Survey: 25% of Pennsylvanians are hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The online survey was conducted by the Center for Survey Research at Penn State Harrisburg's Institute of State and Regional Affairs between Feb. 23 and April 20.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 10.

A recent survey found that 25 percent of Pennsylvanians are "vaccine hesitant" and "definitely" or "probably" would not get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Of the 1,044 adult Pennsylvanians who responded, 28.1% indicated they were either fully or partially vaccinated, and another 46.8% said they planned to get the vaccine.

But one-quarter of those who responded fell into the "vaccine hesitant" category, the Center said.

Vaccine hesitancy varied by several key demographics, including race, age, and region, according to the Center.

Addressing these differences may be crucial for the next stage of the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort, the Center said.

“Vaccine hesitancy is highest in Pennsylvania’s rural areas, among young people and those with lower levels of education and household income, and within communities of color," said the Center's Tim Servinsky. "With the vaccine more widely available, providing education on the vaccine’s benefits and ensuring that the message reaches these vaccine-hesitant groups will be essential in reducing the pandemic’s lasting effects.”

The spring 2021 Lion Poll, administered by the Center for Survey Research, aimed to explore Pennsylvanians’ experiences with and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic using statewide representative data.

While political affiliation was strongly related to vaccine hesitancy (Democrats had by far the lowest vaccine hesitancy), several other important demographic differences were revealed in the Lion Poll’s data, the Center said.

Vaccine hesitancy was lower among older age groups: 32.8% of respondents between the ages of 18 to 34 did not plan to get the vaccine, compared to just 13.8% of those 65 or older. Respondents in rural counties were more vaccine hesitant than those in urban counties, with vaccine hesitancy being the highest in the Southcentral (33.1% vaccine hesitant), Northeast (32.6%), and Northwest (30.8%), Department of Health regions, the Center said.

There were also significant differences in vaccine hesitancy by race, according to the Center.

Black and Hispanic Pennsylvanians had the highest vaccine hesitancy rates in the Commonwealth, at about 35%.

“We have already seen communities of color disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” Servinsky said. “Lower vaccination rates among these communities could reinforce these existing imbalances.”

As of April 13, all Pennsylvanians were eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Now public health authorities will be tasked with reassuring those who are cautious of the vaccine and encouraging them to sign up.

Reasons for vaccine hesitancy will be explored further in upcoming data releases from the Lion Poll, the Center said.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination, the spring 2021 Lion Poll also examined Pennsylvanians’ concerns about and attitudes toward the coronavirus, perceptions of and trust in government leaders, sources of coronavirus information, changes to daily life, impact on mental health, and testing.