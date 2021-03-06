As summer approaches, focus shifts to vaccinating teens and young Americans

We're just a few weeks away from the start of summer, and as that day gets closer, getting teens and young Americans vaccinated has become a priority.

LANCASTER, Pa. — We're just a few weeks away from the start of summer, and as that day gets closer, the focus has shifted to getting teens and young Americans vaccinated.

The 12 through 15 age group is the most recent to get FDA approval to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. The push to get everyone vaccinated is nothing new, but the focus is shifting to teens and young adults.

At the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, they've administered nearly 4,700 vaccines to the 12-15 age group since May 13. In total, they've given out more than 220,000 COVID-19 shots since opening.

While the number of COVID-19 related deaths, infections, and hospitalizations continues to decline, the CDC is urging parents to get their teens vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Director of the CDC issued a critical warning to the younger age group, saying if we want to make progress to end the pandemic, they need to get the vaccine.

Since the shot has been approved for kids 12 and up, officials say they've received positive feedback so far at the Lancaster vaccine site.

“What were seeing, because we set up the center to accommodate what we call ‘family pods’ so adults, parents, and legal guardians of children can come and we can vaccinate everybody," Site Director and the Chief Clinical Officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. "We’ve definitely had a lot of positive feedback from that."

If you are on the fence, Dr. Ripchinski says to talk to your friends and family about the impact you can have on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in your community, if you get vaccinated.

You can also reach out to your healthcare provider.