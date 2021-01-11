Pa. state employees who get vaccinated by the end of the year to get 5 paid days off

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Employees under Gov. Tom Wolf are being offered five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
The administration told employees Monday that the five days of “verification leave” can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31.
It says employees who don’t use the days will be paid for them and employees who already verified their fully vaccinated status will automatically receive the days.
Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Wolf's plan is fiscally irresponsible and he should abandon it. Her office says the cost to taxpayers for paying employees who don't use the days could amount to more than $100 million.