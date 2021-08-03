Pa. State Board of Medicine encourages residents to receive the COVID vaccine

The board called COVID-19 a "threat to our well-being," and stated that vaccines "teach our bodies to build an immune response rather than suffering with illness."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine released a statement on March 8 encouraging Pennsylvanians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if at all possible.

The board called COVID-19 a "threat to our well-being," and stated that vaccines "teach our bodies to build an immune response rather than suffering with illness."

The state board also said that it supports "the Commonwealth’s efforts to procure vaccine and to ensure the optimal distribution and administration of vaccine, including prioritization guidance."

The release also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated when eligible despite the variants and mutations of COVID-19 that have been forming. The board said that "continuing basic personal protection behaviors" is the best practice for all Pennsylvanians.