Dr. Sean Campbell on vaccine availability for pediatric patients

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for minors ages 12 to 15, and one local doctor shares his thoughts.

YORK, Pa. — On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for minors ages 12 to 15, which the authority said will help the U.S. return to normalcy.

Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury joined FOX43's Amy Lutz this morning to discuss the decision.

In his professional opinion, Dr. Campbell said that parents shouldn't hesitate to get their children vaccinated. He said that getting vaccinated is about more than just protecting the child -- it's about protecting adults as well.

Dr. Campbell also said that children who get vaccinated should expect the same side effects as adults, but nothing more severe.

"The kids are going to have the same sort of response," he said. "What the vaccine doesn't do is cause infertility." Dr. Campbell said to be wary of the myths circling online.

At the end of the day, he recommends getting the vaccine and encourages parents to ensure their children are protected.