School District of Lancaster hosts vaccine clinic at Robert Fulton Elementary School

The district is teaming up with the Union Community Care medical center to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to both kids and adults.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Kids ages 5 to 11 and those 12 and up will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Robert Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon.

The School District of Lancaster is partnering up with the Union Community Care medical center to administer the vaccines from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The clinic comes after the CDC gave the greenlight on vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

The organizer of the clinic says as the holidays approach, health providers and school officials hope to bring a sense of normalcy to students.

"We want to make sure that our kids are protected; that there's a minimum spread of COVID during this holiday season, especially when everybody's gathering," Jackie Concepcion, vice president of community impact at Union Community Care said.

Students will have an early dismissal Wednesday followed by two days off Thursday and Friday. School officials say this should give students ample amount of time to recover from any possible side effects.

There will be no requirement to provide proof of insurance or an appointment. Anyone under 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.