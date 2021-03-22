Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

Putin said he will get his shot, but did not specify which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take.

President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, months after widespread vaccination has started in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials on Monday, Putin said he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take.

According to the Russian president, over 6 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and over 4 million have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.