Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 or older

Rite Aid announced on May 12 that all locations that carry the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be offering shots to anyone ages 12 or older, per new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

According to a press release, guardians for minors ages 12-17 can now schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool.

The company is now making it easier for schools and other organizations to schedule vaccine appointments, as well. Groups can now inquiry about vaccine clinics directly through a tool on their website. This tool will make it easier for individuals at schools, community centers, churches, and workplaces to get vaccinated.

“Opening eligibility for those 12 and older is a major step forward in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible and help bring an end to the pandemic,” Jim Peters, chief operating officer of Rite Aid said. “But we know that availability of the vaccine is just one step. It’s important to reach people where they learn, gather, work, and worship."