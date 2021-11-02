Why is Pfizer the only COVID-19 vaccine available for kids?

The rollout for children's COVID-19 vaccines will begin soon, but why is there only one vaccine option available?

If given the "all clear" by the CDC, 28 million children will become eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and could start receiving the shot as early as this week.

Doctors and health experts are urging parents to consider vaccinating their children, as new troubling data has emerged. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of October 28th, 6.4-million children have been infected with Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic. This data includes more than 100,000 new cases within the last week.

Despite these high numbers, no other vaccine is on the table for kids ages 12 and up.

Moderna, made up of a similar composition to Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, is now awaiting more testing from the FDA before it can begin it's emergency use authorization bid.

The FDA wants more research & testing done on a potential side effect of the vaccine called myocarditis. The pharmaceutical company was informed by the FDA of the delay on Friday.

"The safety of vaccine recipients is of paramount importance to Moderna. The Company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence," Moderna said in a statement.

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, is a rare side effect and most children who experience myocarditis recover.