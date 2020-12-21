Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer speaks out about experience

As many people still fear getting the vaccination, one man wants others to know he was just fine.

YORK, Pa. — As the rush to distribute COVID-19 vaccines continues, a survey by the PEW research center found more than 30 percent of participants said they would either definitely not or probably not get the vaccine, citing concerns over safety.

Experts say, just because the vaccines were developed quickly, doesn't mean they aren't safe. A normal vaccine study may include 5,000 people. The COVID-19 trials had much more, between 30 to 60-thousand.

Tony Lin of Memphis, Tennessee has many titles, including husband and coach. Now the father of 2 has added a new recognition: vaccine volunteer.

He was contacted back in September by a friend in the medical field who was running the Memphis Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine trial. She said they were in dire need of minority candidates to participate, so he agreed to help.

"During COVID you feel kind of like what can I do-obviously I wear a mask, for the greater good, but you know, I felt if this was a small part I could play in the solution, then why not," Lin said.

Here's what we learned about the process:

First, all volunteers are compensated for participating, sometimes getting as much as $2,000. Lin's first step was a covid-19 test, for obvious reasons. At his second appointment, he got his first vaccination. That's followed by a 3-week waiting period and then the final injection.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Questions mRNA vaccines have strands of genetic material called mRNA inside a special coating. That coating protects the mRNA from enzymes in the body that would otherwise break it down. It also helps the mRNA enter the muscle cells near the vaccination site.

The CDC says adverse reactions are usually mild to moderate in intensity and resolve within a few days. The most common side effects include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. Lin got his second injection back in October, without issues. "I thought maybe like a little headache here and there, but you know, that could have been psychosomatic too, you know, you're a little antsy when you get these things, you know, no fever, no symptoms, or anything like that," he said.

On December 11th, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. Critics argue that's much different from being FDA-approved or cleared.

Lin, however, decided to trust his gut and is glad he did. "You hear so much about people not doing things to help out, I thought this was a way to help out, in a small way," he said.