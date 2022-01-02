Penn Medicine LG Health to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several Lancaster County locations

No appointment is necessary for the free vaccine clinics, and the clinics will offer first dose, second dose and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 1.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced will host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations across Lancaster County in the coming weeks.

No appointment is necessary for the free vaccine clinics, and the clinics will offer first dose, second dose and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals must be five years of age or older, and a parent or guardian must be present to sign a consent form for youth ages 5-17.

For the second dose, individuals must bring their CDC vaccination card and 21 days have passed from the first dose.

For the booster shot, the patient must be five months since the second dose and 12 years of age or older.

Clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, Feb. 7 (3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.): Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom Friday, Feb. 18 (3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.): Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown Monday, Feb. 21 (3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.): The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway, Paradise

The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Wednesday, March 2 (3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.): Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville

Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville Friday, March 5 (8 a.m.-10 a.m.): Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus, 45 N. 9th St., Columbia