Some parents cite mixed feelings over vaccinating kids 5-11

However, for some parents, getting their kids the Covid-19 vaccine is a huge sigh of relief.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It was a big day for some kids in Central Pennsylvania.

“I’m getting the vaccine," said one local child.

While some of the kids said felt a little bit nervous before getting their shot.

Many afterwards said it felt,

“Like nothing.”

“I didn’t feel anything.”

The South Asian Association of Lancaster decided to host the event to lessen the strain that local health systems might feel as parents rush to get their kids vaccinated.

“When the kids vaccine came out, the thought process from the organization’s stand point was that initially when the vaccine would come out or rollout, there would be enough demand which won’t be met by local pharmacies, so, we’re just supporting them," said Dr. Maulik Patel.

For some parents, their kids getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a huge sigh of relief.

“It’s not just protecting her that is important to me...It's also protecting others around her that is important to me," said Satish Dachepalay.

“That’s something that we as parents should want to do to protect our children. to protect them, to keep them safe. That’s our job, that’s our responsibility," said Ashley Newkirk.

However other parents feel like the best decision for their family is to not get their kids vaccinated for now.

“I feel like it was a rushed vaccine and I feel like there is enough information on long term effects, and I want to be able to make sure that it doesn’t affect my children," said Renee Emery.

“They’re both liver transplant recipients. so we obviously have to be very ,very careful in anything that we do related to anything that we do related to any type of medication or treatment that the boys receive. I wouldn’t say that we’re never going to get our kids vaccinated, we get them vaccinated for other things, but at least for us, it’s too early. I don’t feel we know enough, I don’t feel we’ve seen the long term results of the vaccination," said Scott Hershey.

The organization says they were able to vaccinate about 300 kids.