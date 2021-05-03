Tomorrow marks 1 year since COVID-19 cases discovered in PA. Governor reflects on 'hope' vaccine brings

As efforts ramp up to vaccinate childcare workers and teachers, the Governor reflects on the year 2020 and the future ahead

Looking back on the pandemic's beginning in 2020, Governor Tom Wolf reflected on the 'tough' year that brought grief and frustration to so many across Pennsylvania. But, he pointed to the future and the hope that he believes the COVID-19 vaccination could bring.

"This has been a tough year. I'm not sure that there's anybody in Pennsylvania who isn't frustrated, sad, maybe even grieving for a loved one that's been lost," he said. "We're all frustrated that we can't be the social animals that we are, that we can't be with our families the way we were before the pandemic hit. There's a lot of sadness. At this point though, we have something we didn't have a year ago and that is hope."

The Governor's remarks came Friday moments after he toured a Rite Aid in Steelton. Rite Aid is one of three companies designated to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prioritized childcare workers. Earlier in the week, the Governor and bipartisan COVID-19 task force announced teachers would also be prioritized for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

"That's a one dose vaccine and it's going to allow us, because it's one dose, to actually get our teachers back to school," said Gov. Wolf.

Tomorrow marks 1 year since the first 2 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pennsylvania. Today, the Governor was asked to reflect on it as we joined him for a tour of one Steelton pharmacy administering the vaccine. Listen to what he said @fox43 #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8p1MBJN4wf — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 5, 2021

Rite Aid, Topco, & Walmart will reach out individually to childcare workers to schedule an appointment. Meantime, school districts will prioritize their staff and organize shots with the first clinics happening March 10-13.

The Governor and pharmacy officials both acknowledged vaccine supply is still not currently keeping up with current demand. But, the Governor said he and other Governors in the state are talking weekly with the White House and distribution is speeding up.

Childcare worker Janet Simmons owns a daycare just a short drive from where the Governor visited Friday.

"Knowing that we could be safe and people care about us too, cause we take care of our children, it's just very emotional," said Simmons as she reflected on the past year she has faced keeping her business, Jordan's Place Daycare, afloat during the pandemic.

Tomorrow marks 1 year since COVID-19 cases were discovered in PA- Janet Simmons, owner of Jordan’s Place Day Care, spoke to me about the 'terrible' year & the 'emotional' news she received this week that childcare workers would be prioritized for J&J shot https://t.co/vCAFbyEdAR pic.twitter.com/ISqVYrZAaK — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 5, 2021

Taking care of nearly 30 children a day, Simmons had to make the tough decision to shut down her business from March-August due to COVID-19. She describes the year as 'horrible.' But, she has since been able to reopen to less children as many parents cannot go to work.

Simmons said she was excited and emotional about the news that childcare workers like her would soon be able to receive the vaccine.