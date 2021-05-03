Tomorrow marks 1 year since COVID-19 cases discovered in PA. Governor reflects on 'hope' vaccine brings

Looking back on the pandemic's beginning in 2020, Governor Tom Wolf reflected on the 'tough' year that brought grief and frustration to so many across Pennsylvania. But, he pointed to the future and the hope that he believes the COVID-19 vaccination could bring.
"This has been a tough year. I'm not sure that there's anybody in Pennsylvania who isn't frustrated, sad, maybe even grieving for a loved one that's been lost," he said. "We're all frustrated that we can't be the social animals that we are, that we can't be with our families the way we were before the pandemic hit. There's a lot of sadness. At this point though, we have something we didn't have a year ago and that is hope."
The Governor's remarks came Friday moments after he toured a Rite Aid in Steelton. Rite Aid is one of three companies designated to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prioritized childcare workers. Earlier in the week, the Governor and bipartisan COVID-19 task force announced teachers would also be prioritized for the Johnson & Johnson shot.
"That's a one dose vaccine and it's going to allow us, because it's one dose, to actually get our teachers back to school," said Gov. Wolf.
Rite Aid, Topco, & Walmart will reach out individually to childcare workers to schedule an appointment. Meantime, school districts will prioritize their staff and organize shots with the first clinics happening March 10-13.
The Governor and pharmacy officials both acknowledged vaccine supply is still not currently keeping up with current demand. But, the Governor said he and other Governors in the state are talking weekly with the White House and distribution is speeding up.
Childcare worker Janet Simmons owns a daycare just a short drive from where the Governor visited Friday.
"Knowing that we could be safe and people care about us too, cause we take care of our children, it's just very emotional," said Simmons as she reflected on the past year she has faced keeping her business, Jordan's Place Daycare, afloat during the pandemic.
Taking care of nearly 30 children a day, Simmons had to make the tough decision to shut down her business from March-August due to COVID-19. She describes the year as 'horrible.' But, she has since been able to reopen to less children as many parents cannot go to work.
Simmons said she was excited and emotional about the news that childcare workers like her would soon be able to receive the vaccine.
"God will bring us through this...this too shall pass. You know? As long as we do our part. You know? We have to all do our part," she said.