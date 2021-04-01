CNS Occupational Medicine, Penn Cinema to host Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

The clinic, which will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — CNS Occupational Medicine and Penn Cinema announced Thursday that they are partnering to host a Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the Lancaster County movie theater.

The clinic, which will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, though appointments are required at the clinic. A vaccination appointment generally takes 20-30 minutes to complete, depending on the health conditions of the recipient.

Up to two people per car can receive vaccines, the clinic hosts said. A third person can be added "if completely necessary."

Vaccine recipients are asked to enter the lot at their exact appointment time to ensure a consistent flow of traffic.

The Moderna vaccine teaches the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, CNS said. This process can sometimes cause the recipient to experience symptoms like fever.

These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to CNS.

Visitors to Saturday's clinic will not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs. Insurance or Medicare will be billed the administration fees, if applicable.

Those without insurance can fill out the consent form and check the box that says "uninsured."

All second doses are auto-scheduled and will be back at Penn Cinema at the same time as first dose.