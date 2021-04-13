x
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will visit underserved communities across the commonwealth

The PA Dept. of Health partnered with Latino Connection and Highmark BlueShield to bring the first of its kind mobile vaccine clinics to underserved communities

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A new mobile covid vaccine clinic will tour the state and go to underserved areas to educate and administer covid-19 vaccine. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Health partnered with multiple community groups including Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield, to bring the covid-19 vaccine to underserved and minority communities with a need. 

“The department has worked across state agencies and with external partners, including Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield, to identify vulnerable populations for whom receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is especially critical,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said

One of the units, CATE (Community Accessible Testing and Education) was used this past fall for a mobile testing tour. 

A total of 120 mobile vaccination events will take place throughout the commonwealth. 

“What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said

Anyone who wants a vaccine, can pre-register starting next week by visiting CATE mobile unit Facebook page or online here

RELATED: First mobile COVID-19 testing unit launches in Pennsylvania

