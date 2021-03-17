Putting shots in arms: vaccine clinic opens in Lebanon County

Officials said the clinic could conduct up to 1,000 vaccinations a day

Shots are going into arms in Lebanon County as a clinic opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials hope the three day mass clinic will vaccinate up to 1,000 people per day. It runs through March 19.

Officials say an e-blast was sent out to people who signed up for notifications and the 3,000 available slots filled up in 18 hours.

The clinic is being held on 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township.

To sign up for email notifications regarding the vaccine, you can visit this website here.

Notifications will be sent via email when time slots become available, and you can verify your appointment by calling 1-800-551-9816.