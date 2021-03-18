Lancaster community vaccine site expands call center hours to keep up with demand

As the center's vaccine supply increases and more appointments become available, officials expect call volumes to rise.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County community vaccination center has been open for one week now.

As the center's vaccine supply increases and more appointments become available, officials expect call volumes to rise -- so they are making some changes to help better serve the community.

So far, the call center has fielded more than 4,200 phone calls. Moving forward the call center will now be staffed for 10 hours a day during the week. Officials said they will help keep up with demand and ensure everyone gets the help they need.

Since opening last Wednesday, the Lancaster community vaccination center has given out over 7,500 vaccines.

Starting on Thursday, March 18 officials expect staff to administer roughly 1,500 doses daily until Tuesday March 23. However, the site located at the former Bon-Ton is prepared to administer 6,000 vaccines per day.

According to a news release 86,000 people have already registered at the Lancaster community vaccination site, with 75% eligible in phase 1A of the state's roll out plan.

Officials recognize how important it is to get the elderly vaccinated, as they are more at risk than others. However, older people often face challenges when trying to access a computer or the internet. This is something we've seen since online registration began with vaccine distribution in general.

“Our specialists in our call center are here to help. Our goal is to remove barriers so that anyone who wants to get vaccinated is able to do so," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

This all plays a roll in them ramping up their call center hours, to especially help those who struggle with online registration.

You can now contact the call center from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning on March 27 the call center will also be open on Saturday's from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If you're looking for a first dost appointment you can call (717) 588-1020, second vaccine appointments should call (717) 588-1026.

You can also register online for future appointments.

Officials said they've had a successful first week, thanks to their hardworking team and community. They hope to continue to get more people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.