Lancaster, Lebanon County vaccination sites to close

Due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 shots as more locations open statewide, both sites are due to close at the end of May and the end of June, respectively.

The Lancaster County mass vaccination site and the Lebanon County vaccination site are both due to close at the end of May and the end of June, respectively, according to spokespeople for the sites.

The last day for first COVID-19 shots at the Lebanon County site is today, April 29, according to Lebanon County Chief Clerk, Jamie Wolgemuth. But the site will remain open for those scheduled for their second shot through May 27, she added.

"The demand no longer supports a location of this size while appointments have become more available locally," she said.

Since the site is closing four weeks from today, Wolgemuth encouraged the public to get vaccinated at pharmacies, grocery chains, and health systems, such as WellSpan.

The Lancaster County site is averaging about 800 to 1,000 first-dose vaccinations daily, and about 3,000 second-dose shots per day, according to Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition spokesman Brett Marcy.

"While we are seeing the same national trends of reduced vaccine demand begin to play out here in Lancaster County, our community vaccination center continues to be busy," he said.

Due to the decrease in demand, the center is scheduled to proceed with its planned close date of June 30.