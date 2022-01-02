Lancaster health agency will provide free vaccines to eligible children throughout the 2022 year

Through the "ChildProtect" program, the health agency will provide free vaccines to all children through age 18 who meet eligibility requirements.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is providing free child immunizations throughout 2022 through their program, "ChildProtect."

"Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health recognizes the importance and really the critical role that vaccines play in keeping our community healthy," Jessica Klinkner, manager of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said. "We know that's what it's going to take to maintain the health of the community."

The program offers infants, children, and adolescents vaccines needed to protect them from severe illnesses such as chickenpox, influenza, measles, rubella, and more.

Children with no medical insurance or who are enrolled in Medical Assistance are eligible for the program. Those who are covered with health insurance including CHIP or whose insurance does not cover immunizations or have high deductibles are not eligible.

"We want to make sure that anyone has access to the vaccines, anyone that may be hindered from going to a doctor's appointment because of their insurance status or because of Medical Assistance," Klinkner said.

Vaccine clinics will be held across the Lancaster County region on select dates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and walk-ins will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged as those with them will be seen first.

Lancaster General Health is reminding parents to follow the recommended immunization schedule for their children and keep an up-to-date record of their shots. Each time a child heads to a "ChildProtect" vaccine clinic, parents should bring the child's immunization record.

For a list of dates, locations, and what number to call to schedule an appointment, click here.