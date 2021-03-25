PA insurance commissioner, industry leaders reassure residents that getting COVID-19 vaccine has no impact on life insurance

Jessica Altman said she is joining the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania in urging consumers to be wary of the misinformation circulating on the Internet.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman issued a press release Thursday reassuring Pennsylvanians that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will not impact their ability to buy life insurance -- or their ability to collect on a policy.

In response to several concerned consumers contacting the Department, Altman said she is joining the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania in urging consumers to be wary of the misinformation circulating the Internet.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved all the vaccinations currently being used, finding each of them safe and effective,” said Altman. “Pennsylvanians should be wary of social media posts and conversations claiming the vaccine will prevent them from obtaining life insurance policies or adversely impact their life insurance benefits; this is simply not true.

"We encourage and hope all Pennsylvanians will get vaccinated when they are able. Life insurance should not be a worry or consideration when an FDA-approved vaccine is available.”

Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania president and CEO Samuel Marshall stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“As insurers, we want our policyholders to live long and healthy lives," he said. "Getting vaccinated is an important part of that. Recent reports on social media have said that getting vaccinated may jeopardize somebody’s life insurance coverage. Calling that ‘misinformation’ is an understatement; it is a lie, and a dangerous one at that.

“Here are the facts: Nobody’s life insurance coverage will be altered, questioned, threatened or in any way reduced by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Get vaccinated.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week.

As of March 22, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered more than 4.3 million doses of vaccine and more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Policyholders are encouraged to contact their insurer if they have any questions or concerns about the details of their policies, Altman said.