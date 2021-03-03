Gov. Wolf signs bill permitting the PA National Guard to help distribute COVID-19 vaccinations

House Bill 326 allows the Guard to help the PA Dept. of Health in establishing community vaccination centers across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 24.

Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed House Bill 326, permitting the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist the state Department of Health in administering COVID-19 vaccinations, his office announced.

Under the legislation, the PANG and the Department of Health will work in conjunction "to develop plans for the establishment and operation of regional sites for community distribution and administration of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and supplies," including COVID-19 vaccines, Wolf's office said in a press release.

The bill also requires a report on the Administration’s plans to incorporate the National Guard into its overall vaccination strategy while taking into account vaccine availability and other vital ongoing missions.

“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.”

Also on Wednesday, Wolf joined the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in announcing a plan to vaccinate the commonwealth's teachers and other school staff members for COVID-19 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The move is intended to safely and quickly get more students back in the classroom, Wolf said.