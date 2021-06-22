Health Equity Tour makes a stop at West Shore YMCA in Cumberland County

Helping provide people with education and necessary resources to get vaccinated, the YMCA and Pennie Health Equity Tour is making a stop in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Helping provide people with education and necessary resources to get vaccinated, the YMCA and Pennie Health Equity Tour is making a stop in Hampden Township, Cumberland County on Tuesday.

The tour is making stops in all 67 counties in the Commonwealth to help make the vaccine more accessible.

As we continue to inch closer to the mask mandate soon being lifted, with the goal to have 70% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated, it's all hands on deck to make the show more available to the community. The tour also aims to educate people on the vaccine and other health topics.

Uninsured Pennsylvanians and those interested in getting the vaccine can attend Tuesday's event at the West Shore YMCA.

The Health Equity Tour is on the move making daily stops across the Commonwealth.

According to the YMCA, the tour helps reduce health barriers to have better access to healthcare, while also focusing on creating sustainable solutions to address immediate and long term need in communities across Pennsylvania.

Tuesday's vaccine tour is located at the West Shore YMCA from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. No registration is needed to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. You just have to be at least 18-years-old. The event is free.

After Tuesday, the Health Equity Tour will move to York County on June 24.