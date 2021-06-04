Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"I was happy to wait until every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine was eligible to get my own, and I was really pleased to get my first dose today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center," Gov. Wolf said. "I hope my vaccination sets an example for those who might still be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encourages them to make the decision to make an appointment today to get vaccinated."



The governor had his second dose appointment scheduled while at Family First Health today.