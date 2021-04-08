Wolf Administration hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Harrisburg for state employees and their families

The administration is continuing its push to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Robert Tate lives in Harrisburg and runs a foundation for kids with dyslexia.

Tate received his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine today.

He says his fear of needles is what delayed his decision to get vaccinated, but adds that at the end of the day, it needed to be done.

“I stopped thinking about myself and thought about the people around me so, then doing it I feel 100 percent safer," said Tate.

Now Tate hopes to be an example for the parents and kids he works with on a daily basis.

“So I could share with this with these parents and I can get the message out to more and more people because some people are scared but when they see that one of their role models did it they might step up to the plate too," said Tate.

With school soon back in session, the state’s acting physician general says keeping children and staff safe is paramount as school districts plan to start the new academic year.

“I know the department of education, they’re number one priority is to make sure that kids are back in person in school so, they’re doing everything that they can to ensure that is safe," said acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

Governor Tom Wolf says he has no plans to reinstate the mask mandate.

“I can’t conceive of a circumstance that would make me do this," he said. "We have the vaccine, we did the masking back before we had the vaccine, now we have the vaccine, that’s what we didn’t have when we did masks."

However, the Department of Education is recommending schools at the local level to consider implementing a tougher plan of action.

They provided FOX43 with a statement saying:

The administration is not considering reinstating a statewide mask mandate; however, we recommend Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow CDC guidance. Schools, local governments, and businesses can adopt stricter COVID prevention strategies, including mask requirements. Masking mandates do not need to come from the state.

The administration is encouraging all eligible individuals to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.