Frontier Airlines to require employees to be fully-vaccinated against COVID

"The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19," said Frontier's President and CEO.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced all direct employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, Oct. 1.

Frontier employees that choose not to or are unable to get vaccinated will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis.

"As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends," said Frontier Airlines President and CEO Barry Biffle.

"Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers. The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19."

Frontier is encouraging customers to get vaccinated with an update to its Friends Fly Free program, now called "Friends With Vaccines Fly Free."

"The good news is that the vast majority of our employees have already taken this important step and have gotten vaccinated," said Biffle. "I hope the step we’re announcing today will further increase the percentage of our workforce that’s fully vaccinated."

Last week, United Airlines also announced it will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner.

“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart told employees Friday. But, they added, “the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

United has been requiring vaccination of new hires since mid-June. Unvaccinated workers are required to wear face masks at company offices.

United estimates that up to 90% of its pilots and close to 80% of its flight attendants are already vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

