FDA announces warning that links J&J vaccine to a rare nerve complication

YORK, Pa. — The FDA has put out a warning on the factsheet of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Because of a potential rare association with the disease condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Eugene Curley from WellSpan Health.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person's own immune system damages the nerves.

"It can lead to symptoms like weakness, even numbness and tingling in the extremities, and worse case scenario even paralysis," said Dr. Curley.

Officials have identified 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What they have released so far is that this seems to happen within 42 days of receiving the vaccine.

"Extremely rare, but they're currently in the process of doing some further investigation," said Dr. Curley.

Elizabeth Mann from New Oxford, Pennsylvania says she did a lot of research before deciding on what vaccine she should get.

"The Johnson and Johnson was very tempting because it was only one shot you didn't have to go back," said Mann.

Mann got her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in May.

"I settled on Moderna vs Johnson and Johnson because of the blood clot issues that Johnson and Johnson was having," said Mann.

And with the recent news regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, she says she's glad she did.

"It was just like.. I knew I made the right decision," said Mann.

Dr. Curley says if you're still not vaccinated and concerned about the vaccine, the best thing to do is talk with your healthcare provider.

"To see, hey, what's the best vaccine for me? You know, Pfizer and Moderna are still available. So, if you have concerns about these new reports those are still available," said Dr. Curley.

According to the FDA, there has been one death of these suspected cases and 95 required hospitalization.