Family First Health in York City to host pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Both the FDA and the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the last few weeks.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 7.

Family First Health in York City is set to host a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 16 for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinic is being hosted in partnership with WellSpan Health and the York City Bureau of Health.

Family First Health is located at 116 South George Street, and the clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

You can walk in or schedule appointments in advance by calling 717-812-4495 Monday through Friday. Or, you can schedule online here.

Both the FDA and the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the last few weeks. The White House said on Nov. 10 that about 900,000 children in that age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility.