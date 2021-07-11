x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

Family First Health in York City to host pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Both the FDA and the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the last few weeks.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 7. 

Family First Health in York City is set to host a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 16 for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinic is being hosted in partnership with WellSpan Health and the York City Bureau of Health.

Family First Health is located at 116 South George Street, and the clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. 

You can walk in or schedule appointments in advance by calling 717-812-4495 Monday through Friday. Or, you can schedule online here

Both the FDA and the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the last few weeks. The White House said on Nov. 10 that about 900,000 children in that age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility

Check out the flyer for the Family First vaccine clinic below. 

Credit: Family First Health

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Does an employer pay for you to recover from a vaccine if they mandate the shot in the first place? | FOX43 Finds Out