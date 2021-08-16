Families get vaccinated at annual 'Back to School' event in Lancaster

“Since I got the vaccine, I can play with people now, I can be around more people, and I can go into places," said Carter.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — 13 year old Zyair Carter knew that as soon as the vaccine was available for his age group, he wanted to get it.

“So I can make sure my siblings, my mom and other family members are safe," said Carter.

He says getting the COVID-19 vaccine makes him feel safer as he heads into the new school year.

“Since I got the vaccine, I can play with people now, I can be around more people, and I can go into places," said Carter.

Meggin Santiago came with her husband and 13 year old daughter to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I wanted to do it now because of the delta variant. because we’re getting ready for school for Delilah and I work for the public, I work in the community, so I wanted to protect myself from COVID-19," said Santiago.

The Carters and Santiagos are just two of many families that stopped by Rep. Mike Sturla's annual 'Back to School' event at clipper magazine stadium.

Next to the event, there was a vaccine center hosted by Patients R Waiting, open to families that wanted to get vaccinated.

“One of the things that we value is our work with students but also our work with the community. and the way we’re addressing the vaccine issues is we’re bringing the vaccine to the community," said Sharee Livingston, a board member at Patients R Waiting.

The organization wanted to stress the importance of getting the vaccine.

“Our goal is not to make people feel bad. just to meet them where they’re at and educate them," said Livingston.