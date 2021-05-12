Pa DOH encourages providers to start vaccinating kids over 12 with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) accepted the recommendation to approve the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health encourages covid-19 vaccine providers in the commonwealth to start vaccinating kids 12 and older with Pfizer vaccine as recommended by the FDA and CDC.

The Department of Health made the announcement on Wednesday after the CDC Advisory Committee accepted the endorsement of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for children 12 and older.

To find a Pfizer vaccine provider in you area, go to Vaccines.gov. People can also text their zip-code to 438829 for English or 822862 for Spanish and get three local vaccination sites and pick a location based on the Pfizer vaccine availability.

In Pennsylvania, immunizations, like other general medical services, require consent. The Department of Health recommends that vaccine providers follow their current policy for vaccinations of minors.

In a news release, the DOH says The new eligibility for children 12 and up to get vaccinated does not change the criteria for the commonwealths mask mandate to be lifted, that remains at 70% of Pennsylvania adults needing to be fully vaccinated.