Does the vaccine protect against the new COVID-19 variant? Experts weigh in as first PA case is confirmed in Dauphin Co.

The person who tested positive for the COVID-19 variant in Pennsylvania was a 'traveller' said Dr. Rachel Levine

The COVID-19 variant first reported in England has now been confirmed in Dauphin County. It is the first case in Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Fauci has said we expect national the UK variant to show up in all states," said Dr. Rachel Levine who noted that the person who tested positive was a traveller and that this was not a 'community spread case.'

Word of the first confirmed case of the variant in Pennsylvania hit as the vaccination rollout continues statewide. Right now, the state is still in the process of vaccinating health care workers and those at high risk, including those in skilled nursing facilities.

"Well the fact that it's showing up in Dauphin County is very scary," said HersheyCare President Chuck Kray during a clinic where he and others administered the Moderna shots to The Middletown Home in Lower Swatara Township on Thursday. "I'm just worried that if we get a lot of community spread quickly before the vaccine gets in arms we're going to really tax the health care system big time."

As for how effective those vaccinations are against the variant, Dr. Rachel Levine said "those tests will be ongoing by the vaccine manufacturers, but there's every reason to think the vaccine will prevent this strain.

"From all indications so far the vaccine is protecting against the variant. The problem with the variant is it spreads so quickly," said Kray. "And, I know friends in the hospital system they are overwhelmed."