Do you need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here's where you can find it

Do you need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine? Do you not have access to a computer? Or do medical or other issues make you unable to schedule a vaccination by yourself? There are places to turn for help.

Finding a COVID-19 vaccine remains difficult in Pennsylvania as 1.9 million vaccines have been distributed to the state, yet nearly 4 million are needed to cover people that fall within Phase 1A of the rollout plan.

Making matters more difficult, expanded eligibility in Phase 1A opened vaccinations to people 65 and over. However, some seniors and others who qualify for the vaccine note that they do not have access to a computer or have health issues that limit their ability to use the technology.

So how can people find help in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination? FOX43 asked top state officials for answers.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO A COMPUTER

- Find a computer and internet access at your closest local library. Locations such as the Middletown Public Library told FOX43 people don't even need to have a library card if they are coming in specifically to use the computers to try to schedule their vaccinations.

- Contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline with questions:

1-877-724-3258

- Find help from your local county aging agency. Find your local area agency on aging here or by calling:

717-783-1550

Jack Eilber, spokesperson for the PA Department of Aging told FOX43, "local Area Agencies on Aging are assisting older adults, particularly those without online access, with navigating the Department of Health’s vaccine map and helping them locate nearby providers and make vaccine appointments."

IF YOU HAVE ACCESS TO A COMPUTER

- Click this link to access the state's COVID-19 vaccine provider list. Take the 'eligibility' quiz to find out if you are eligible.

- Scroll down to the map. In the upper left hand corner of the map, type your zip code or home address to find a location near you. Hover a mouse over the dots to find information on how to contact individual vaccination providers to inquire if vaccines are available.

- The commonwealth has a guide to help a person find their eligibility for a COVID vaccine and to find out how to get one. The guide is available at https://www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/.

HOW TO READ THE COVID-19 VACCINATION PROVIDER MAP PROVIDED BY THE STATE

- As mentioned above, once you access the state's vaccination provider map at this link, you will want to pick a location on the map that is closest to you.

- Each individual vaccination provider has its own rules on how vaccine appointments can be requested. Hover over the dots provided near your location to learn contact information for each location. Vaccine providers are listing either email addresses, websites, or phone numbers in which to schedule a vaccine. Due to the overwhelming demand and fluctuating doses and deliveries of the vaccine, many providers do not have appointments available. Therefore, you may need to contact several locations to find an appointment. Follow the instructions listed by each individual provider.

- What happened to the green and red dots on the map?

The PA Department of Health's original vaccination provider map listed a series of green and red dots, green indicating which locations had doses available and which did not. However, complaints were received that some locations showing green did not actually have the vaccine. Recently, the PA Department of Health's website changed to make all of the green and red dots blue.

FOX43's Jamie Bittner asked why the change was made.

Barry Ciccocioppo, COVID Press Secretary said in part, "in many cases only the providers know IF they have appointments available or not. Now we have eliminated any false hope that the color of the dot was an assurance that vaccine was available there."