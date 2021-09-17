Rite Aid partners with security identity company to provide access to free digital vaccine cards

The pharmacy franchise along with security identity company, CLEAR, has created a way to access and share your vaccination card digitally.

YORK, Pa. — In partnership with security identity company "CLEAR", Rite Aid has created an incentive to allow people to access and share their vaccination cards digitally.

The COO of Rite Aid has said this will bring communities back to doing what they love to do.

This new endeavor comes as many business entities, educational institutions, and event managers are requiring these cards for entry.

This option is only available to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Rite Aid.

If one has done so and would want to use the digital feature, here are the directions:

Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.

Secure Linking: Users then tap the Rite Aid tile from CLEAR's list of providers and take a photo of their SMART QR code after receiving an email or SMS notification with their unique link. Their proof of vaccination is then verified and a digital vaccine card is created.

Digital Vaccine Card: Once their digital vaccine card is created, users can share their verified proof of vaccination anywhere and anytime they like. Additionally, the digital vaccine card automatically links to Health Pass to create a frictionless entry at participating Health Pass locations.

Privacy First: COVID-19-related information, including vaccination info, is stored in a highly secure environment.

This information has been received from the Rite Aid website and can be found here for more information.

This incentive also comes amidst multiple reports of the distribution of fake vaccination cards.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency have seized thousands of inauthentic cards from Shenzhen, China. The agency says there have been so many, they have lost count.

Scott Cooper, an attorney, and partner with Schmidt Kramer law firm says the consequences for a forgery of vaccination cards are not a walk in the park.

"Just by using the federal emblem on the card as a forgery you've not only potentially violated a state law if your state happens to have their own individual law, but you have violated federal law," Cooper said. "You could end up being reported to the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Trade Commission; all of them would have jurisdiction to prosecute you for using the falsified card."

Cooper adds the punishment doesn't fall on those who have forged but also those who have been distributed.

"That also could be construed as a mail wire fraud for distributing them through the mail, if you sell them," he said.

If businesses are worried they may be held liable for a customer's misconduct, Cooper says there are steps they can take.

"What the business owners should do in that situation, is probably put up a sign that says you are required to have a vaccination to come in," he said. "If you do not have a vaccination, you should have a negative test within a certain amount of time...or you will be thrown off the premises."