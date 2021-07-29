State Department of Health to give update on vaccine progress in Pa.

The virtual news conference comes during a week of some big changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is holding a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon, regarding the effort to get Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.

The Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, are expected to give the update.

Although officials warn the Delta variant is highly transmissible, the goal here in Pennsylvania remains the same: get more people fully vaccinated.

Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania will not see another mask mandate, or mitigation orders. He said the strategy in Pennsylvania has been the vaccine, and that has worked. Wolf said if you want to protect yourself against the virus, get the vaccine.

As of Wednesday morning according to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all states for first doses of the vaccine.

The DOH's virtual news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.