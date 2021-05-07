Department of Health transitions to new vaccine map in an effort to expand access

Users will be able to pick between the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by determining which locations are providing which vaccines.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam has announced that her department will transition to a new vaccine map effective today, May 7, according to a press release. This is a mapping source that Pennsylvanians can use to find a location where they can get vaccinated.

Vaccines.gov is the new mapping tool and is a switch from the Pa. Vaccine Provider Map that was previously provided by the Department of Health. Users will be able to pick between the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by determining which locations are providing which vaccines.

“We believe that access to this next level of information will help people as they make the decision to get vaccinated,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “We recognize that it is critical for us to meet people where they are and ensure getting vaccinated is a quick process."

The switch to this new mapping tool also ensures that all vaccine providers will be displayed on Apple Maps, also according to the press release. Users can find locations from Apple Maps by selecting "COVID-19 Vaccines" in the "Find Nearby" menu. Users can also ask Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”