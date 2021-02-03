Could Pennsylvania teachers be first in line for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? The decision will likely come tomorrow

Governor Tom Wolf said the bipartisan COVID-19 task force is considering allowing teachers to get the Johnson & Johnson shot although educators fall in Phase 1b

A decision could come tomorrow over if teachers will be first in line for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it arrives in Pennsylvania.

FOX43 first reported on Monday that discussions on the issue were happening. Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf addressed it.

"We have a meeting this afternoon," he said as he noted the bipartisan COVID-19 task force would be part of the discussion and the ultimate decision. He later added, "I think we'll make the formal announcement tomorrow. But, as you know it's already been leaked out."

Currently, teachers are listed in Phase 1b of the rollout along with several other essential workers.

"There's some really important frontline workers who I think, and I think the task force believes on a bipartisan basis, should be included in that," said Gov. Wolf. "Not too far down the road: child care workers and police and fire, grocery store workers."

The Governor's words came nearly an hour after Pennsylvania's Department of Health was repeatedly asked similar questions, but refused to reveal any specific details on possibly rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to educators.

"More details on how we're going to be working with teachers will be coming later in the week," said Lindsey Mauldin of the PA Dept. of Health.

Following the PA Department of Health's press conference FOX43 reached out to press for more details on how many doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Pennsylvania is set to receive and if any of those doses would be immediately reserved for teachers when they arrive.

In an email, the PA Department of Health wrote in part, "Regarding your questions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I do not have an update for you since yesterday. The task force continues to work on a plan for the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Administration hopes to announce specific details later this week. When that announcement is made, we are more than happy to help with any outstanding questions you may have to best understand and report the process to help you and your viewers."

In preventing COVID-19, the Johnson & Johnson efficacy rate is 66% overall and 72% in the United States. It's 86% effective in preventing severe illness and death.

Moderna and Pfizer are around 95% effective. Experts note the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested after variants of the virus had already evolved.