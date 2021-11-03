CVS Health adds 10 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Pa.

These additional locations add to the nine CVS pharmacies in the state that already administered vaccines, bringing the total in the state to 19.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — CVS Health has announced that it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Pennsylvanians at 10 additional store locations as early as March 14, according to a press release sent out by the company.

Appointments for this latest round of vaccines will become available for booking on March 13, as these stores begin to receive shipments.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health said. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

The vaccines at these participating CVS pharmacies will be administered to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Participating CVS pharmacies in Pennsylvania where patients can receive the vaccine are located in the following counties: Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Monroe, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Somerset, and Washington.