CVS Health unveils new sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Those who have received or plan to receive their vaccine through CVS are eligible to win over 1,000 prizes ranging from gift cards to a VIP trip to the Super Bowl.

CVS Health on Tuesday announced a new sweepstakes to encourage customers to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations and to thank those that already have received their vaccines.

The #OneStepCloser sweepstakes gives CVS Health customers a chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a period of six weeks.

The sweepstakes opens today, CVS said.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.

CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated, the company said.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (five) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

(125) $500 giveaways and (five) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

(100) seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more Procter & Gamble: a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

(250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two. Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

(5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

(500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

(6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize Wyndham Rewards: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win.

An alternative method of entry will also be offered. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.