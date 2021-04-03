Cumberland County plans to open vaccine site at former Kmart building

The county's Department of Public Safety will oversee the site, where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County's government has announced that a COVID-19 vaccine site will open at the U-Haul building in South Middleton Township under a plan approved on March 3 by the county commissioners.

The commissioners approved a temporary use agreement with the real estate company that owns the U-Haul site. This location is a former Kmart building.

The county's Department of Public Safety will oversee the site, where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy. This is the same provider that recently partnered with local churches to create vaccination sites.

“We’ve been working for weeks trying to partner for a community vaccine clinic,” Public Safety Director Bob Shively said.

A clinic is scheduled for this coming Saturday at the site, although all the appointments are currently reserved for pending patients on Quality Care’s list, according to Shively.