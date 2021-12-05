Dept. of Education doesn't intend to require Pennsylvania students, teachers to get COVID-19 to return to school

Pa. Education Secretary Noe Ortega said on FOX43 Morning News that the Department of Education does not intend to require a COVID-19 vaccine for students or staff.

During FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel, Ortega said, "Ultimately, the discretions around the vaccinations rest with the Department of Health, Matt. It is not our intention to require a vaccine, but to leave that to the local discretion."

Ortega also thanked parents and teachers for their commendable response during the pandemic, and finished by saying, "folks need to make a decision that's best for them, but also for others. So, I just wanted to leave that out there in regards to our stance on vaccinations."

FOX43 has reached out to the Pa. Department of Health for comment.

Currently, the only FDA COVID-19 vaccine with emergency use authorization for those below age 16 is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for those ages 12-15.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

