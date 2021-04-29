x
Officials to reveal details of vaccine survey issued at Pa. long-term care facilities

According to officials, the survey should reveal how long-term care workers, providers, and residents feel about getting vaccinated.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) will be giving an update on vaccines in long-term care facilities on Thursday. Details of a survey issued by the State Department of Health are expected to be discussed.

According to officials the survey should reveal how long-term care workers, providers, and residents feel about getting vaccinated. Feedback from the survey should include several topics: 

  • Feedback on vaccination decisions 
  • Continued vaccine education 
  • Data discrepancies 
  • Calls for education collaboration

Department of Health officials continue to stress the need to get people vaccinated at long term care facilities -- especially the people who work there. 

In a release from the PHCA, they mention how recent headlines have been centered around vaccine rates in staff. 

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just revealed details of a study on how well the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent serious cases in older Americans. 

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people who are 65 and older, are 94% less likely to be hospitalized by the virus than those who are not vaccinated. They say for anyone getting two dose shots -- after just one, older Americans are 64% less likely to be hospitalized. 

