Officials to reveal details of vaccine survey issued at Pa. long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) will be giving an update on vaccines in long-term care facilities on Thursday. Details of a survey issued by the State Department of Health are expected to be discussed.

According to officials the survey should reveal how long-term care workers, providers, and residents feel about getting vaccinated. Feedback from the survey should include several topics:

Feedback on vaccination decisions

Continued vaccine education

Data discrepancies

Calls for education collaboration

Department of Health officials continue to stress the need to get people vaccinated at long term care facilities -- especially the people who work there.

In a release from the PHCA, they mention how recent headlines have been centered around vaccine rates in staff.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just revealed details of a study on how well the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent serious cases in older Americans.