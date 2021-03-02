Walmart announces COVID-19 vaccine to be available at store in Camp Hill

The Walmart store at the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill is the location in Central Pennsylvania that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart is adding five new states, including Pennsylvania, to its list of locations delivering COVID-19 vaccinations to populations that states have deemed eligible.

Locations in Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, and Tennessee were added in addition to the six locations added in Pennsylvania.

Of those, only one is in the Central Pennsylvania area, with the Walmart store at the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill being the select location.

There is no word on when the Camp Hill location will begin receiving the administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart and Sam's Club are expected to launch online schedulers in the future, and eligible populations will be able to sign up directly from their websites.

Until then, patients seeking to schedule appointments should check the Pa. Department of Health's website.