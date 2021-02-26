Pa. Department of Health announces alignment with CDC's COVID-19 recommendations for fully vaccinated people

If a person has received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a single-dose vaccine, they do not need to quarantine upon COVID-19 exposure.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pa. Department of Health announced that it has aligned its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Under that guidance, if a person has received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a single-dose vaccine, they do not need to quarantine upon COVID-19 exposure.

Those exposed must also be sure that they are within three months of receiving their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and have remained asympotmatic since exposure.

You can read the full press release from the Pa. Department of Health here:

The Department of Health today announced that it has aligned its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead. I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”

Under the updated guidance, people who have had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet all the following criteria:

They are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or of one dose of a single-dose vaccine);

They are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series; and

They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.

This does not mean the vaccine is only effective for three months, but rather that it is unclear how long immunity from vaccine will last. The CDC is utilizing what is known about natural post-infection immunity and limiting the quarantine guidance to 90 days at this time while additional research is conducted.

This guidance applies to the general population, including businesses, schools and some healthcare settings as a way to alleviate staffing shortages. It does not apply to patients or residents in healthcare settings. More information for healthcare settings about vaccinated healthcare workers and patients can be found here.

Close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated, or who do not meet all of the above criteria, must follow existing quarantine guidance. More information on the guidance is included online in the PA Health Alert Network (PA-HAN) quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 vaccination update.

The department, along with the CDC, continue to discourage any nonessential travel, even for people who are fully vaccinated, because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and how long the vaccine will protect against COVID-19 is not fully known. In addition, there are new circulating strains of COVID-19 in other states and countries that are being investigated, and vaccine effectiveness on these variant strains is not fully known.

The department continues to recommend COVID-19 prevention measures, regardless of vaccination status, such as masking, physical distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene.

