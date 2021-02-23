Walmart to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at church in York County

The clinic will be held inside the Church of the Open Door in the 4000 block of East Market Street in York from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26, according to Walmart.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 22.

Walmart has announced that it will begin administer COVID-19 vaccines in York County beginning with a clinic inside the Church of the Open Door.

According to a press release, Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at that clinic in the 4000 block of East Market Street in York on Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.

Eligible vaccine patients can schedule an appointment via the phone at 1-800-753-8827.

According to the release, Walmart anticipates holding a number of these events over the next several weeks as vaccine allocations allow.

You can read the full press release from Walmart below:

Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities. The team factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart is partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.