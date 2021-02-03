x
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

The president's goal is for every pre-K through 12th grade educator, school staffer and childcare worker to get at least one shot by the end of March.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers for COVID-19 during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Credit: Alessandro Biascioli - stock.adobe.com

