COVID-19 vaccines available at Sadler Health Center in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Sadler Health Center announced today that COVID-19 vaccines will now be available at its Carlisle location at 100 N. Hanover Street.

"A limited supply of vaccines will be available to those in Phase 1A as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health," the press release said. "Those interested in receiving a vaccine should consult with their primary care provider to determine if the vaccine is right for their medical condition."

To schedule an appointment, go to SadlerHealth.org/schedule or call 717-960-6901. Those who make an appointment are instructed to bring a photo ID, EPI Pen if prescribed one, and insurance card if insured.