Central Pennsylvanians march for 'medical freedom,' advocate for their right to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19

The march began at Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York City, and was hosted by Kristin Rohrbaugh, Tami Rill Hartlaub, and Bill Kohler.

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvanians marched on Oct. 23 for what they called "medical freedom," and advocated for their right to choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event was also held to speak out against vaccine mandates in workplaces across the Commonwealth.

"This isn't against vaccines or against masks, more so it is promoting the choice, which is the American way and which is supported by our constitution," Hartlaub said.

Tami Hartlaub, who has been a nurse for over 30 years feels that the vaccine should be researched more before requiring people to get it.

"There should definitely be some studies done to determine whether there are any long term side effects that could affect us in a negative way," she went on. She also said that people shouldn't have to wear masks if they don't feel comfortable doing so.

The event also included guest speakers like Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill and Senator Doug Mastriano.

"The governor vetoed a bill saying there were plans to impose a vaccine mandate, yet here we are," Senator Phillips Hill said.

"I can't believe in America, that we even have to have this discussion," Senator Mastriano said.

After the speakers took to the podium, they headed to the streets of downtown York to march.

"There were many people who said to me after they joined with our group, that they didn't know there were others out there, who had the same belief system that they did and did not support getting the vaccination for whatever their personal reason and personal beliefs were," Hartlaub said.