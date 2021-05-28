CDC looks into a possible connection between the Covid-19 vaccine and a heart problem in young people

“Typically the cases that they’ve identified have been after the second dose of the vaccine," said Dr. Mehreen Amer Qureshi.

YORK, Pa. — The CDC is doing a study to see if there’s a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and a heart inflammation called Myocarditis in teens and young adults.

But what is Myocarditis?

“It’s an inflammation of the heart muscle," said Dr. Qureshi.

Early cases of myocarditis might either have no symptoms or show very mild symptoms.

“They can have a little bit of chest discomfort and shortness of breath, fatigue, fluttering of the chest," said Dr. Qureshi.

Kori Benson’s daughter’s are 29 and 19, they got the covid-19 vaccine last month

And her youngest, who is 17 got it a few weeks ago.

She says she was a little bit concerned when she saw the CDC information on it.

“I do feel reassured that it’s not a deadly thing," said Benson.

Kori says she can’t help but wonder what’s next?

“I just don’t think they know what all the long-term effects are. i mean how could they? it hasn’t been a long time," said Benson.

However experts say cases remain very low.

“We are feeling that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any rare risk," said Dr. Qureshi.