Can you leave the state to get a COVID-19 vaccine? How about cross counties?

As appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain limited, desperation to get the shot is forcing some to drive

Can't find an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

It's okay to look in another county or in another state.

"Pennsylvania does not prohibit that, but other states are beginning to prohibit that," said Governor Tom Wolf about so-called 'vaccine tourists' who are seeking shots out of Pennsylvania. "...I know that Florida has outlawed that. I think some other states have. So, at this point Pennsylvania doesn't prohibit anybody from going to another state to get a vaccine."

FOX43 is awaiting responses from multiple surrounding states as to if they will accept people from Pennsylvania for COVID-19 vaccinations. New York's Public Information Office Jeffrey Hammond wrote FOX43 in part "you can get a vaccine in New York if you live or work in New York."

Appointments for the vaccine remain in high demand across Pennsylvania as the number of doses available continues to not keep up with the number of phone calls flooding pharmacies and healthcare systems. Pennsylvania also does not prohibit people from out of state from coming into Pennsylvania to get a shot.

Find a vaccine provider by using the statewide map.

"We're getting a lot of desperate phone calls and a lot of people pleading," said Chadd Blannett of Hershey Pharmacy and HersheyCare who said the pharmacies have been receiving calls from out of county and out of state.

"We are definitely getting a lot of Philly County, Chester County. We're getting inquiries from all over the place," Blannett said.

How far are you willing to go for a COVID-19 shot? Out of county? Out of state? Are you even allowed? As many remain desperate to get an appointment, I'm working to find answers! See you for @FOX43 at 4 and 5 #COVID19Vaccine #COVID19 #CoronavirusVaccine https://t.co/34KJCWImZi pic.twitter.com/bjJdkOAQGu — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 26, 2021

Although healthcare systems in Pennsylvania are allowed to vaccinate people from out of state, multiple said they are prioritizing people from in state first and administering vaccinations based on the limited doses available.

Blannett noted Hershey Pharmacy and HersheyCare has received nearly 8,000 phone calls asking for the vaccine in just the past few days, yet the locations are only receiving around 1,000 vaccines per week.

As for the advice Blannett has for people who are desperate to get the shot, he said be persistent but patient.