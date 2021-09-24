Some Americans can now receive the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot

“We want you to get the best possible immune response. We want you to be ready in case you come in contact with the virus."

YORK, Pa. — People who are older, who have medical conditions and who work and live in a place with high risk exposure are eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

“For people in whom the vaccine is still working very well--but we’re starting to see some evidence that the immune system needs a reminder," said Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology.

According to the CDC, protection against hospitalization has dropped from about 85% to 70% for people over 65 in the past six months for the Pfizer vaccine and from about 90% to 85% for the Moderna vaccine.

Data presented at the CDC's advisory panel also suggested that vaccine effectiveness may have decreased slightly for adults with underlying conditions though the data is preliminary.

“We want you to get the best possible immune response. We want you to be ready in case you come in contact with the virus," said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC’s chief medical officer.

Health experts are calling the booster shots a review lesson for your immune system.

“Immunity does, over time, change and this will make sure that the lesson taught, remains taught," said Dr. Yealy.

But they want to emphasize that there’s not a need or a gap in protection.