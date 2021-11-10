70% of adult Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are full vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines. The Commonwealth is ranked seventh nationally in first doses administered.
“To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you,” Gov. Wolf said. “For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”